Astro Aerospace sponsors Parsec Capital Acquisition IPO
Oct. 07, 2021 10:33 AM ETASDNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Astro Aerospace (OTCQB:ASDN +10.4%) sponsors SPAC, Parsec Capital Acquisition initial public offering.
- Parsec is the first SPAC sponsored by ASDN as a part of its strategy to capitalize on management’s differentiated ability to source and acquire businesses positioned for growth.
- Parsec closes its upsized initial public offering of 8.625M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
- Parsec is led by President and CEO Patricia Trompeter, a veteran business leader with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions ($20B+), and over 18 years of executive leadership at top tier companies such as GE Capital.
- "We are excited to offer a SPAC as a new vehicle to add value for our shareholders. Astro’s sponsorship exemplifies our belief in the continued growth of our industry and the industries adjacent to it.” said Chairman Bruce Bent.