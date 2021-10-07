Nextech AR launches "3D Rooms" e-commerce product

Empty Modern Living Room with White Wall and Plant

asbe/E+ via Getty Images

  • Nextech AR (OTCQB:NEXCF +0.7%) formally launches its "3D Rooms" Saas product which enables e-commerce customers to virtually preview home furnishing and decor in a desired location, using just a simple 2D photo of a room.
  • “3D Rooms opens up a whole new avenue for bridging the on-line and off-line purchasing gap. With Threedy Rooms, you can effectively take your 'home' with you to a physical store," said Nextech AR CTO Nima Sarshar.
  • Lighting Plus, the largest speciality lighting store in New Zealand, has already signed a 12 month contract to use 3D Rooms after a successful proof of concept trial.
  • 3D Rooms is offered as a self-serve subscription based SaaS platform. Nextech AR says it will continue to develop and add AR offerings after its acquisition of Threedy.ai.
