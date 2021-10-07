Merus soars 31% as drug shows tumor reduction in early stage study
Oct. 07, 2021 11:07 AM ETMerus N.V. (MRUS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Merus N.V. (MRUS +30.8%) rose after it reported that tumor shrinkage and partial responses were observed in patients with a type of head and neck cancer who received MCLA-158.
- The company presented data from an ongoing phase 1 trial of MCLA-158, including clinical responses observed in advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and preclinical data on zenocutuzumab (Zeno) at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
- The company said three of seven patients achieved partial responses, with one achieving complete response after the data cutoff date of August 9. Tumor reduction was observed in all seven patients.
- The safety profile of MCLA-158 (petosemtamab) was based on 29 patients with advanced solid tumors who were treated at 1500 mg every two weeks across the phase 1 trial.
- The most frequent adverse events were infusion related reactions and mild to moderate skin toxicity.
- Andrew Joe, chief medical officer at Merus said, “We are encouraged by the early evidence of clinical activity of MCLA-158 in patients with advanced, previously treated HNSCC, further validating the potential of our Biclonics platform. With Zeno, our preclinical research continues to reinforce the mechanisms by which Zeno is capable of potently inhibiting the growth of NRG1 fusion cancers.”
- Observations on Zeno in the preclinical study showed that the bispecific HER2/HER3 antibody Zeno blocked cell growth 100 fold more potently than the bivalent HER3 antibody derived from Zeno, in an NRG1 driven growth assay.
- Zeno potently blocked NRG1-fusion mediated downstream signaling and growth in vitro and in vivo.
- The reported data are from the ongoing phase 1 dose expansion cohort that is investigating the safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity of MCLA-158 monotherapy in advanced HNSCC.
- Zeno induced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis mediated killing of cancer cells in a dose-dependent manner.
- The company said as of Sept. 1 more than 80 patients with NRG1 fusion cancers have been treated with Zeno monotherapy in our phase 1/2 eNRGy trial and Early Access Program.