Clorox publishes 2021 integrated annual report
Oct. 07, 2021 The Clorox Company (CLX)
- Clorox (CLX +0.4%) has published its 2021 fiscal year annual report combining its financial and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) performance.
- The consumer and professional products manufacturer closed its fiscal year with 9% Y/Y sales growth and more than 250 new products introduced. It also doubled e-commerce business over the last two years, with online sales making up ~13% of the total.
- ESG highlights include 87% employee engagement and a 0.26 recordable incident rate, higher than the 3.3 average rate for goods-producing companies according to Clorox. The company also reported close to $20M in product donations, company and foundation cash grants, and cause marketing.
- Clorox also began reporting progress in meeting relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals under its IGNITE strategy.