East West Bancorp rises amid upgrade by Wells Fargo to Overweight

Oct. 07, 2021 12:15 PM ETEast West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • East West Bancorp (EWBC +2.5%) was upgraded by Wells Fargo to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $95, up from $80.
  • Analyst Jared Shaw believes East West will continue expanding its position as a primary U.S.-based middle market lender to both Chinese-American domestic customers and commercial cross-border trade customers in Asia.
  • Chairman and CEO Dominic Ng had noted on the company earnings call that the company was "growing nicely" in China and our cross-border business.
  • Ng noted that looking at the last two quarters, the company has diversified growth in its China operation and in the U.S. from its cross-border business, spread from clean energy, general manufacturing, wholesale, consumer goods to private equity, etc.
  • Ng pointed that the reason for the growth is the "strategy of being the bridge between the East and West and certain cross-border business."
  • The analyst added that the bank's loan and deposit growth has expanded on the momentum heading into 2021 and believes that a better loan growth outlook, coupled with "strong" asset sensitivity, should provide a "valuation floor with additional room to the upside as expectations shifts towards higher rate."
  • The company's had noted that Q2 total deposits reached a record of $52.6B, up $3B, or 25% annualized from March 31.
  • "Similar to loans, our deposit growth was also well diversified across our consumer, small business, borders and cross-border customer segments, reflecting our ability to win new accounts and expand wallet share of existing ones," Ng commented.
