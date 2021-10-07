WeWork releases Q3 revenue estimate ahead of IPO likely to value firm at $9B
Oct. 07, 2021
- WeWork (WE), which is to go public with SPAC BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) at $9B valuation, provides Q3 preliminary update in the investors' day presentation.
- The co-working space company says its Q3 preliminary revenue is $658M, which includes $228M revenue in September alone, making it the highest monthly revenue recorded in 2021. It compares to Q2 revenue of $593.48M (-32.7% Y/Y).
- Total occupancy continued to trend upwards at 60% as of the end of September, up from 52% in Q2.
- Consolidated gross desk sales totaled 154,000 in Q3, or 9.2M square feet sold; new desk sales totaled 84,000.
- "In the pre-pandemic world, flex was part of an office offering. In a post-pandemic world, flex is its own channel of distribution, much like e-commerce is its own channel of distribution. The flexible workspace TAM [total addressable market] is one of the most exciting things to us and gives us confidence as to the growth potential of our business," says WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani.
- To date, the company has achieved an estimated $400M in annualized rent savings in the portfolio optimization efforts.
- At the beginning of 2020, WeWork occupancy rates stood at 72%. The number fell to 47% by the end of the year. WeWork forecasts 90% occupancy by the end of 2022.
- Through the SPAC deal initiated in late March, WeWork intends to raise $1.3B, including $800M through private investment.
- The business combination transaction is expected to close on Oct. 21, 2021 following BowX stockholders' vote on October 19 at 11 AM ET.
- The deal will allow WeWork's to restructure its balance sheet after its failed initial public offering in late 2019. In November 2019, SoftBank marked down the total value of its WeWork investment to $7.8B, as the co-working space company's valuation sank from $47B.
- Cushman & Wakefield recently announced its intention to invest $150M in planned merger of WeWork and BowX Acquisition.