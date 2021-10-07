Cemex sees $100M Q3 earnings hit from supply chain snags
Oct. 07, 2021 1:06 PM ETCEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cemex (CX -1%) warns supply chain problems and project delays could knock $100M off Q3 EBITDA, CEO Fernando Gonzalez says in an investor day presentation.
- The CEO says the company is responding by increasing prices "on a much more frequent basis" while delaying costs and some investments.
- Cemex's president of U.S. operations Jaime Muguiro says price hikes in the U.S. unit may reach into the double digits throughout the coming year, in part to offset higher energy and shipping costs.
- Cemex also says it expects $410M in capital spending in the U.S. over the next 3-4 years.
- "Mid-single-digit revenue growth and double-digit growth in EBITDA and FCF can support a fair value above $10," Stephen Simpson writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.