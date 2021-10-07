Lamb Weston falls 3.8% after quarterly miss
- Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) -3.8% missed on top and bottom line in Q1.
- Net sales of $984.2M, up 13% Y/Y, with volume up 11% and price/mix up 2%.
- Segment breakdown: Global $501.2M, Foodservice $321.4M, Retail $132.5M and Other $29.1M.
- Income from operations of $60.2M, down 56 Y/Y reflecting lower gross profit and higher selling, general and administrative expenses.
- 2Q22 Outlook: The Company continues to anticipate net sales growth will be driven largely by higher volume, reflecting an ongoing recovery in demand for frozen potato products, as well as a favorable comparison to relatively soft shipments in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
- 2H22 Outlook: The Company continues to expect net sales growth in the second half of fiscal 2022 to reflect more of a balance of higher volume and improved price/mix as recent pricing actions are fully implemented in the market.
- FY22 Outlook: Net sales growth above long-term target range of low-single digits.
- Net income and Adjusted EBITDA including joint ventures to be pressured through fiscal 2022.
- Interest expense, net, of approximately $115 million.
- Depreciation and amortization of approximately $190 million The Company is reducing its estimate for its effective tax rate to approximately 22% from the low end of its long-term range of 23% and 24%.
- "We expect our gross profit margins to remain below pre-pandemic levels through fiscal 2022,” said Tom Werner, President and CEO.
- Returned $60 million of cash to stockholders, including $34 million in dividends and $26 million in share repurchases.
