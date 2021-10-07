Tabula Rasa HealthCare's MedWise technology now available to ASCP members
Oct. 07, 2021 1:31 PM ETTabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC +6.2%) has entered into an agreement to offer its MedWise technology to ASCP's 5,000 pharmacist-members.
- Founded in 1969, ASCP is a membership association that represents pharmacists, health care professionals, and students serving the unique medication needs of older adults.
- Tabula MedWise evaluates the combined risk of a patient's medications, incorporating pharmacogenomics, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics to identify the potential for multi-drug interactions, enabling pharmacists to improve medication safety, efficacy, and adherence.
- Additionally, Tabula Rasa will highlight the findings of a MedWise ASCP member-tested demonstration at the upcoming ASCP Annual meeting in San Diego, California. The findings suggest that MedWise clinical decision support tools can reduce the risk of adverse drug events in the long-term care population.