Vuzix, AmbiFi collaborate to offer combined healthcare solution
Oct. 07, 2021 1:48 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Smart glasses supplier Vuzix (VUZI +4.2%) has announced a collaboration with SaaS ambient computing firm AmbiFi.
- The collaboration will provide a joint ambient technology solutions for healthcare practitioners. AmbiFi provides healthcare professionals hands-free voice access to peer reviewed and approved procedures, protocols and pathways using Vuzix Smart Glasses, including the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses. Customers can now use Vuzix Smart Glasses, while AmbiFi manages all the interaction and rich media content, such as video, voice, images and text.
- Other functionalities include no-code collaborative authoring, automated procedure tracking and analytics, clinical peer review and approval workflows, voice recognition & transcription, live collaboration, global multi-language deployment (online and offline players) and integration services.