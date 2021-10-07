Endeavour Mining prices $500M in senior notes offering
Oct. 07, 2021 2:42 PM ETEndeavour Mining plc (EDVMF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF +1.5%) priced its offering of $500M fixed rate senior notes due 2026 as part of its refinancing strategy.
- The company will pay interest on the notes semi-annually at a rate equal to 5.00% annually; notes will settle on or around Oct.14 and mature on Oct.14, 2026.
- Proceeds along with cash available on the balance sheet will be used to repay all amounts outstanding under its $370M bridge term loan facility, which was used to retire higher cost debt facilities acquired on acquisition of Teranga Gold, repay its $130M drawn under the group's existing revolving credit facility.
- Under its refinancing strategy, the company recently entered into a $500M unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) which has a 4-year tenor, with an interest rate ranging between 2.40 - 3.40% plus LIBOR.
- The new RCF and the notes will extend the maturities of the company’s existing debt structure to 2025 and 2026 respectively, providing increased financial flexibility.