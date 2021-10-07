EVgo looks even more attractive to Evercore ISI after GM's huge EV commitment
Oct. 07, 2021 2:53 PM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Evercore ISI doubles down on its bullish view of EVgo (EVGO +0.3%) after General Motors announced its plans to spend $750M on electric vehicle charging.
- Taking the broad view, the firm says it continues to believe that EV growth will be driven partly by regulations and partly by consumer adoption. It also noted that the public charging network will become increasingly important as more urban retail customers who live in apartments, lower income drivers and homeowners with no garage access adopt EVs. The public network will also be critical as more people take longer trips outside of the EV battery ranges.
- Outperform-rated EVGO is called Evercore's favorite way to play the rising importance of public EV charging.
- Shares of EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) as of late, with the stock trading below its 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.