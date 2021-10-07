Bitcoin's recent rally reflects increased use as inflation hedge, JPMorgan says
Oct. 07, 2021 4:08 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)GLDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor65 Comments
- The idea that bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.8%), the world's biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, may provide a better hedge against inflation than gold appears to be gaining traction, as money flows out of gold and into "digital gold", according to a JPMorgan note to clients.
- The fund flows into BTC helped push the token's share of the total crypto market to nearly 45% from a low of 41% in mid-September, and it's "more likely to reflect institutional participation than smaller cryptocurrencies," according to the JPMorgan note.
- Just yesterday, the world's largest token retook $1T in market cap as the price of 1 BTC hit an intra-day high of $55.8K.
- In the past month, BTC has grinded higher by 17.5%, while the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD -0.5%), trades in negative territory. The same dynamic applies to a Y/Y basis as well with BTC generating a massive 416% return, but GLD still trades net negative.
- Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler's recent assertion that the U.S. won't ban crypto may also have helped propel the price of BTC.
- Some other main drivers for bitcoin's (BTC-USD) recent rally include "the recent rise of the Lightning Network and 2nd layer payments solutions helped by El Salvador's bitcoin adoption," as well as "the re-emergence of inflation concerns among investors," the JPMorgan note said.
