Chesapeake Energy adds new bull at UBS on balance sheet strength
Oct. 07, 2021 3:28 PM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Chesapeake Energy (CHK +1.9%) rallies after receiving an initial Buy rating and $58 price target at UBS, citing the company's clean balance sheet and discounted valuation.
- According to MarketWatch, UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne touts Chesapeake's "low financial leverage, deep inventory of quality assets in its core natural gas plays, sustainable free cash flow with increasing returns to shareholders, strategic crude optionality from higher prices and/or monetization and attractive valuation."
- Naming a new CEO has taken longer than expected, but "we do expect the announcement is imminent... Once appointed, we expect the company to accelerate divesting assets that are not being allocated additional capital," Byrne says.
- Chesapeake shares have rallied 20% over the past three months, after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and announcing a shareholder payout plan.