Stellantis preps for an electric vehicle transition of its own
Oct. 07, 2021 3:32 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Stellantis N.V. (STLA +3.0%) accelerates its electric vehicle plans with an announcement that it will invest a total of $229M in three of its Kokomo, Indiana plants to set them up to build next-gen transmissions.
- The investment will support retooling of the Kokomo Transmission, Kokomo Casting and Indiana Transmission plants to produce the fourth-generation eight-speed transmission. This new transmission will have the flexibility to be paired with internal combustion engines, as well as mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid propulsion systems, for vehicles across the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge brands. The fourth-generation, eight-speed transmission will capitalize on a number of common parts within the different versions – transmission gear train/clutch, mechatronics, mechanical pump and E-pump motor.
- Stellantis has a long-term goal of achieving 40% low-emission vehicle sales in the U.S. by 2030.
- The Stellantis development arrives on the same day that analysts are out raving about GM's electrification plans.