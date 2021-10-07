Scientific Games locks up Vermont lottery systems business for ten years
Oct. 07, 2021 4:07 PM ETScientific Games Corporation (SGMS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) says it won a "highly competitive" procurement for the Vermont Lottery's gaming systems technology contract. It is noted that the new business was won from away from a global competitor.
- The company will use its advanced platforms, retail solutions products and game services to power the Vermont Lottery for 10 years. The contract can be extended for up to 10 additional years.
- The Vermont Lottery will flip the switch to its new Scientific Games technology in the Fall of 2022.
- Earlier this week, Scientific Games (SGMS) won business from the Pennsylvania lottery.