BeiGene's inhibitor gets a nod from Australia for treating Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
Oct. 07, 2021 4:13 PM ETBGNEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) has been approved in Australia for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia who have received at least one prior therapy or in first line treatment for patients unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy.
- Following registration of BRUKINSA with the Therapeutic Goods Administration, these patients will have immediate access to BRUKINSA through a company sponsored post-approval, pre-reimbursement access program.
- In addition, BRUKINSA recently received approval from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy.