Primo Water acquires Get Fresh, expands Polish customer base
Oct. 07, 2021 4:27 PM ETPrimo Water Corporation (PRMW)By: SA News Team
- Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) acquires Polish water solutions distributor Get Fresh and its brand, Dar Natury. The acquisition will add about 20,000 customers to Primo Water's existing base of more than 200,000 customers in the country.
- "The addition of Get Fresh further strengthens Primo's presence in Poland by leveraging its national distribution footprint and strategically positioned production network," said the company in a press release.
- Customers of Get Fresh will begin receiving their product from Primo Water's Eden Poland operations.
- Primo Water had 2.6M customers as of July 3, 2021. Executives believe that the total addressable market for the company is between 22M and 29M in the U.S. alone.