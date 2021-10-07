Mid-stage data from two cancer candidate disappoints; Turning Point closes down 23%
Oct. 07, 2021 4:31 PM ETTurning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX)RHHBYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Mid-stage data from two of Turning Point Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:TPTX) lead candidates disappointed investors, leading shares to close down by more than 23%.
- An analysis of phase 2 data of TPX-0022 (repotrectinib and elzovantinib) showed an objective response rate of 39% in non-small cell lung cancer patients ("NSCLC"). The study examinesd TPX-0022 as a second-line treatment.
- However, Stifel analyst Bradley Canino wrote that because results also indicated "continued heightened dizziness," repotrectinib could have a hard time competing against Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rozlytrek (entretinib), which already has a first-line NSCLC indication.
- Although he maintains an overweight rating, Wells Fargo analyst Nick Abbott cuts his price target to $120 from $160 (~158% upside) because the overall response rate is lower than what was reported last year.
- SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens, who has an outperform rating on shares, said that while repotrectinib may not be approved until 2023, Turning Point shares may be at a "potentially attractive entry point."
- Last week, repotrectinib received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for solid tumors.