Babcock & Wilcox segment nabs $10M contract for installing ash-handling equipment
Oct. 07, 2021 4:34 PM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Babcock & Wilcox's (NYSE:BW) B&W Environmental segment received a contract for ~$10M to install ash-handling equipment that will support its customer's environmental compliance requirements.
- The installation includes Allen-Sherman-Hoff Submerged Grind Conveyors and related components designed by B&W Environmental under a contract announced in January 2021.
- "The world is more focused than ever before on producing clean energy and safeguarding the environment and we are pleased to use our expertise to help our customers meet their challenging environmental compliance requirements," COO Jimmy Morgan commented.