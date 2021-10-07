Terreno Realty reports 98.0% quarter-end occupancy
Oct. 07, 2021 4:39 PM ETTerreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) has announced its operating, investment and capital markets activity for 3Q21.
- As of September 30, 2021, the company owned 241 buildings, aggregating ~14.1M sq ft, and 31 improved land parcels, consisting of ~114.7 acres.
- The operating portfolio, excluding three properties under redevelopment, was 98.0% leased at quarter-end to 548 tenants as compared to 97.5% at June 30, 2021 and 97.3% at September 30, 2020.
- The same-store portfolio of ~12.5M sq ft was 98.7% leased at the quarter-end vs. 97.9% at June 30, 2021 and 98.3% at September 30, 2020. Cash rents on new and renewed leases commencing during 3Q increased ~34.9% with a tenant retention ratio of 57.5%.
- The real estate firm acquired ten properties in the quarter, consisting of eight buildings containing ~339,000 sq ft and five improved land parcels of ~22.0 acres, for ~$167.1M. YTD, Terreno has acquired 21 properties for an aggregate purchase price of $354.9M. Furthermore, the firm sold one property in Seattle for ~$10.3M during the quarter.
- Also during the quarter, Terreno issued 751,539 shares of common stock as part of its at-the-market equity offering program, raising gross proceeds of $50M. YTD, the firm has issued 2,542,357 shares of common stock, raising gross proceeds of $160.7M. Additionally, Terreno priced a private placement of $125M senior unsecured notes with nine-year term at 2.38% and amended and restated $350M senior unsecured credit facility.