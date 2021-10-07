Senate to vote on increased debt limit Thursday night to avert default
Oct. 07, 2021 5:00 PM ET
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer schedules a first vote on a short-term debt ceiling increase for Thursday night, after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reached an agreement with Schumer.
- A second vote, for final passage of the measure, is also scheduled for tonight, Bloomberg reported.
- Republicans, though, were still working to gather the 10 votes needed to advance the deal, the AP reports.
- Under the agreement, the debt ceiling will be increased by about $480B, the AP said, citing a Senate aide familiar with the negotiations. That increase will allow the Treasury to fund the government through Dec. 3, the Treasury Department has said.
- McConnell has been insisting that the Democrats use the reconciliation process to address the debt limit. The short-term increase should give the Democrats enough time to raise the debt ceiling through that process.
- Any measure to eliminate or suspend the debt ceiling would have required 60 votes in the Senate, meaning at least 10 Republicans would have to support such a bill.
