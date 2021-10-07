Chalice Brands appoints COO from within ranks
- Chalice Brands (OTCQB:CHALF) promoted Meghan Miller to COO, effective immediately.
- The company said Miller became Chief Cultivation and Cannabis Community Officer in February 2021 after observing the need for a moderator between farmers and the industry’s increasingly corporate environment.
- “Meghan Miller has been instrumental over the past year in balancing the science and art of running a disciplined cannabis business,” said Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are excited for Meghan’s seamless transition into the role of COO which will ensure we are well positioned and prepared for Chalice’s short- and long-term growth and expansion. Her appointment will drive even closer alignment between our sales and production, to ensure we always have the right product at the right time for our retail and wholesale teams, better leveraging the many growth opportunities we will be closing in the coming year.”