Chinese stocks rise on return to trade; oil prices jump
Oct. 08, 2021 1:19 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Japan +1.85%.
- China +0.33%.
- Hong Kong -0.26%.
- Australia +0.84%.
- South Korea -0.05%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 0.98% to 34,754.94, S&P 500 gained 0.82% to 4,399.50 and Nasdaq edged 1.05% higher to 14,654.00.
- Chinese stocks rose on the first day of trade after a week-long holiday, tracking other stock markets across Asia-Pacific as markets on Wall Street rallied, the services activity in China returned to positive levels, coal mines have been asked to boost output at 72 mines.
- China Caixin/Markit Services PMI for September 53.4 (vs. expected 50.7, prior 46.7)
- People's Bank of China Vice Governor writing on interest rate setting reforms in a PboC publication " says will improve market-based interest rate formation and transmission mechanism; will improve interest rate corridor mechanism; loan porime rate reforms; will gradually make deposit rates market driven."
- Trade in China property development firm Fantasia bonds suspended
- Japan Household spending for August -3% y/y vs. expectation -1.5% y/y
- Commodities: Crude +1.25% to $79.27. Gold -0.09% to $1,757.7.
- Oil prices rose on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high priced gas to oil and on doubts the U.S. government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now.
Oil prices jumped more than 1% on doubts surrounding supply. International benchmark Brent crude futures was up 1.2% to $82.93 per barrel. U.S. crude futures jumped 1.33% to $79.34 per barrel.
- Gold held steady as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report that is considered key to the Federal Reserve’s stimulus taper timeline.
Spot gold was steady at $1,755.83 per ounce by 0113 GMT, down about 0.3% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,757.10 per ounce.
- Spot silver fell 0.4% to $22.48 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $981.37 per ounce, and palladium eased 0.4% to $1,951.93.
- U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.10%; S&P 500 +0.05%; Nasdaq flat.