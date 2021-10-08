Allogene study halt drags down peers on safety concerns

  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) down nearly a third premarket after FDA placed clinical hold on its AlloCAR T trials yesterday.
  • The Agency's decision was based after a chromosomal abnormality was reported in ALLO-501A CAR T cells in a patient treated in the ALPHA2 study.
  • Allogene’s development partner, Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) plunges 14% premarket in sympathy with clinical data from ALLO.
  • Following ALLO data, Baird analyst Jack Allen cut the recommendation on CLLS ADRs to Neutral from Outperform and set PT to $10, which implies a 17% decrease from last close.
  • MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) falls 9% premarket at $9.76. MXCT recently made a U.S. debut in July by pricing IPO at $13.
  • The company and Allogene have inked a licensing deal to develop allogeneic CAR T therapies using a MaxCyte's platform.
  • Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU), a biotech developing genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies also dropped 3% premarket after Allogene's data.
  • CRBU closed its IPO in July and is trading ~38% higher from its IPO price of $16.
