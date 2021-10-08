Oracle, Telecom Italia and Noovle plan to offer multi-cloud services in Italy
Oct. 08, 2021 5:54 AM ETTelecom Italia S.p.A. ADR (TIAIY), TIAOF, TIIAY, ORCLBy: SA News Team
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Telecom Italia ('TIM'), and Noovle, TIM Group's cloud company, have signed a collaboration agreement to offer multi-cloud services for enterprises and the public sector organizations in Italy.
- Per the deal, TIM Group plans to utilize advanced cloud infrastructure technologies, through Noovle, as the market reference point for enterprise multi-cloud services in the country.
- In addition, TIM has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as part of its multi-cloud strategy to migrate the Group's mission-critical data management workloads to the public cloud.
- TIM Group has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning to optimize its finance and supply chain processes and help grow new revenue streams.