Oracle, Telecom Italia and Noovle plan to offer multi-cloud services in Italy

Partnership of business concept.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Telecom Italia ('TIM'), and Noovle, TIM Group's cloud company, have signed a collaboration agreement to offer multi-cloud services for enterprises and the public sector organizations in Italy.
  • Per the deal, TIM Group plans to utilize advanced cloud infrastructure technologies, through Noovle, as the market reference point for enterprise multi-cloud services in the country.
  • In addition, TIM has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as part of its multi-cloud strategy to migrate the Group's mission-critical data management workloads to the public cloud.
  • TIM Group has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning to optimize its finance and supply chain processes and help grow new revenue streams.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.