Skanska secures additional contracts for office improvements in western USA for $80M

Oct. 08, 2021 6:08 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY), SKSBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) in a joint venture with Skanska Balfour Beatty, signed additional contracts with an existing client for improvements to their corporate office in the western USA.
  • Skanska's share of the contract is worth $80M, which will be included in the US order bookings for Q3.
  • The amendment includes work on the terminal core expansion project, comprising structural, mechanical and electrical work and enclosure.
  • Construction is ongoing and is scheduled for completion in December 2023.
  • In FY2020, Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66B and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.
