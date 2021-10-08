Skanska secures additional contracts for office improvements in western USA for $80M
Oct. 08, 2021 6:08 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY), SKSBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) in a joint venture with Skanska Balfour Beatty, signed additional contracts with an existing client for improvements to their corporate office in the western USA.
- Skanska's share of the contract is worth $80M, which will be included in the US order bookings for Q3.
- The amendment includes work on the terminal core expansion project, comprising structural, mechanical and electrical work and enclosure.
- Construction is ongoing and is scheduled for completion in December 2023.
- In FY2020, Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66B and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.