Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones finished negative as yields rise
Oct. 08, 2021 1:09 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)INDU, DJIBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor9 Comments
- The major averages bounced around following an employment report with a big headline miss that still may have Fed tapering on the expected schedule.
- The Nasdaq closed (COMP.IND) -0.5% as rates move higher. The Dow (INDU) ended slightly negative, 0.02% and the S&P (SP500) closed -0.1%.
- The 10-year Treasury yield moved up 2 basis points to 1.60%, back to levels last seen in early June.
- “The payroll report this morning was a bust, far short of high expectations, at least from the headline. However, household employment was strong suggesting the core economy is still on a robust growth track," Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors writes. "Overall, while this bears watching, the report suggests that earnings, powered by a strong consumer, will continue to advance, which is key for equity markets. Additionally, it may spur increased discussion about the maturing of this cycle, but we think it is too early to say that the business cycle is rolling over.”
- "In our view, this morning's employment report puts the Fed in a tough spot headed into its November meeting," Wells Fargo says. "The miss on headline job growth, paired with an unexpected drop in the labor force participation rate, makes this report a disappointment."
- "However, it was not a complete disaster. Combined with the upward revisions to the past two months, nonfarm payrolls were still up 363K, and as we have written before, we expect the labor supply picture to resolve slowly over time rather than all at once."
- Going into payrolls, investor sentiment had turned more neutral according to the latest AAII survey.
- "Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, increased by 6.6 percentage points to 37.7%," AAII says. "This jump puts neutral sentiment above its historical average of 31.5% for the first time in three weeks."
- Bullish "sentiment is now at an unusually low level (more than one standard deviation below its historical average). Historically, unusually low levels of optimism have been followed by both above-average and above-median six- and 12-month returns for the S&P 500 index."
- Just two of 11 S&P sectors finished higher, but Energy is a big winner, up 3.1%.
- U.S. oil futures topped $80 per barrel for the first time in seven years.