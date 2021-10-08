Nine meaningful market metrics from Credit Suisse: At the Open

Oct. 08, 2021 7:40 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), TBT, TLTSP500By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor

View on wall street yellow traffic light with black and white pointer guide. Green traffic light to Wall street banks money dollars finance offices. New York traffic light on Wall street money

Mikhail Leonov/iStock via Getty Images

  • As the market moves into third-quarter earnings season, Credit Suisse looks at how the markets and U.S. economy are stacking up compared with before and during the pandemic.
  • "The past year and a half has been a wild ride with market and economic metrics swinging chaotically," strategists led by Jonathan Golub write in a note. "While some measures such as Treasury yields and P/E multiples - might be similar to pre-Covid levels, their journeys have been quite tumultuous. Others, by contrast - such as CPI and oil prices - remain quite dislocated, with readings at multi-year highs."
  • Here are the key metrics they highlight from the past 20 months:
  1. The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is 27% above pre-pandemic highs and 93% above post-pandemic lows.
  2. Forward earnings expectations are 21% above pre-pandemic levels.
  3. The market is at a forward P/E of 20x, down from the September 2020 peak of 23.2x, but up from pre-pandemic level of 19x.
  4. The S&P dividend yield is 1.3%, down from 1.8% pre-pandemic.
  5. The 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) is back around its pre-pandemic level of 1.6% after troughing at 0.51% in August 2020.
  6. "While IG and HY spreads blew out during the pandemic, at 0.88% and 3.60% today, they are below their pre-pandemic levels of 1.07% and 4.15%."
  7. The jobless rate of 5.2% going into today's payrolls report is well down from the 14.8% peak, but above pre-pandemic level of 3.5%.
  8. "The recent 61.1 ISM reading signals robust economic growth, and is well above its prepandemic level of 51.1."
  9. CPI of 5.2% is the highest it's been in 13 years.
