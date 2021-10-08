Nine meaningful market metrics from Credit Suisse: At the Open
Oct. 08, 2021 7:40 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), TBT, TLTSP500By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- As the market moves into third-quarter earnings season, Credit Suisse looks at how the markets and U.S. economy are stacking up compared with before and during the pandemic.
- "The past year and a half has been a wild ride with market and economic metrics swinging chaotically," strategists led by Jonathan Golub write in a note. "While some measures such as Treasury yields and P/E multiples - might be similar to pre-Covid levels, their journeys have been quite tumultuous. Others, by contrast - such as CPI and oil prices - remain quite dislocated, with readings at multi-year highs."
- Here are the key metrics they highlight from the past 20 months:
- The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is 27% above pre-pandemic highs and 93% above post-pandemic lows.
- Forward earnings expectations are 21% above pre-pandemic levels.
- The market is at a forward P/E of 20x, down from the September 2020 peak of 23.2x, but up from pre-pandemic level of 19x.
- The S&P dividend yield is 1.3%, down from 1.8% pre-pandemic.
- The 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) is back around its pre-pandemic level of 1.6% after troughing at 0.51% in August 2020.
- "While IG and HY spreads blew out during the pandemic, at 0.88% and 3.60% today, they are below their pre-pandemic levels of 1.07% and 4.15%."
- The jobless rate of 5.2% going into today's payrolls report is well down from the 14.8% peak, but above pre-pandemic level of 3.5%.
- "The recent 61.1 ISM reading signals robust economic growth, and is well above its prepandemic level of 51.1."
- CPI of 5.2% is the highest it's been in 13 years.
- As rates rise, is Bitcoin the new inflation hedge?