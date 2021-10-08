Azul's traffic rose 120% in September 2021

Oct. 08, 2021 7:16 AM ETAzul S.A. (AZUL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments

Embraer 195 E2 of Azul Linhas Aereas with Ararinha Azul Livery lauch event

Matheus Obst/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Azul (NYSE:AZUL) reports September passenger traffic rose 120.1% Y/Y to 2.28B revenue passenger kilometers; Q3 passenger traffic of 6.92B revenue passenger kilometers.
  • Domestic traffic +125.6% Y/Y and International traffic +53.6% Y/Y for the month.
  • Q3 Domestic traffic of 6.52B revenue passenger kilometers and International traffic of 40M revenue passenger kilometers.
  • Capacity grew 122.3% Y/Y to 2.87B available seat kilometers, +126.7% Y/Y domestic and +72.8% Y/Y international capacity.
  • Q3 capacity of 8.66B available seat kilometers.
  • Load factor -80 bps Y/Y to 79.4%; Q3 load factor of 79.9%.
  • Domestic load factor -40 bps Y/Y to 80.3% and international load factor -830 bps Y/Y to 66.3%.
  • Q3 Domestic load factor of 80.6% and international load factor of 69.8%.
