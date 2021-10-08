Oshkosh cuts Q4 guidance on supply chain, logistics disruptions
Oct. 08, 2021 7:22 AM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) -5.6% pre-market after guiding Q4 earnings and revenues below Wall Street consensus, saying it is suffering from significant supply chain and logistics disruptions as well as material and freight cost inflation.
- As a result, Oshkosh now sees Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.90-$0.95, well below $1.79 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $2.05B, slightly below $2.15B consensus.
- Oshkosh says it has implemented multiple price increases in its non-defense segments over the past 6-9 months "to combat unprecedented raw material inflation and freight cost escalation," and while the increases will cover higher input costs, "due to our backlogs, we do not believe this price catch-up will occur until the end of the second quarter of calendar 2022. If cost escalation persists, we will take additional pricing actions."
- Also, the company will change its fiscal year to begin January 1, starting January 2022; currently, its fiscal year starts October 1.
- Oshkosh shares already have been trading near seven-month lows.