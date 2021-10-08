Syniverse Holdings reports Q3 results
Oct. 08, 2021 7:31 AM ETSyniverse Holdings Inc. (SVR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Syniverse Holdings (SVR): Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $60.5M, up 20% Y/Y.
- Revenue of $207.95M (+29.9% Y/Y).
- Press Release
- In accordance with a strong outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year, Syniverse expects to exceed its prior full year 2021 revenue target of $678M by ~10% and meet its $210M adjusted EBITDA target.
- On August 16, 2021, the company entered into a merger agreement with M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The business combination is expected to close during the fourth quarter of calendar 2021.
- Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company intends to change its name to Syniverse Technologies Corporation and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “SYNV.”