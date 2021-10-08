Bank of England flags rising risks in leverage loans, some investment banking
Oct. 08, 2021
- The Bank of England warns of increasing risks in leveraged loan markets as underwriting standards continue to loosen and risk-taking rises in some investment banking businesses.
- "These risks can affect U.K. financial stability through the direct impact on banks and the indirect impact of losses spreading through other parts of the global financial system," the central bank said in its October Financial Policy Summary.
- However, the U.K.'s core banking system "is resilient to direct losses associated with leveraged lending, as demonstrated by the interim results of the 2021 SST (Solvency Stress Test)."
- Meanwhile, the BOE monitors China Evergrande's liquidity issues as it could "pose risks to the wider property sector in China with potential spillovers internationally."
- In a global market, the central bank notes that "risky asset prices have increased, and in a number of markets, asset valuations appear elevated relative to historical norms." That's partly a result of the improved economic outlook, but could also be a result of "search for yield" as investors take on more risk in a low interest rate environment.
- "Asset valuations could correct sharply if, for example, market participants re‐evaluate the prospects for growth, inflation or interest rates," the report said. A large correction could be amplified by market vulnerabilities that were exposed in March 2020, it said.
