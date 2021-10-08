Nephros sees 24% growth in Q3 prelim net revenue
Oct. 08, 2021 7:54 AM ETNephros, Inc. (NEPH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For Q3, Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) reported prelim net revenue is seen at ~$2.6M (+24% Y/Y); YTD, revenue for nine months ended Sep.30 stood at the highest in its history (~$7.6M) marking a 22% Y/Y increase.
- "Our confidence in future growth is further supported by additional, promising results from our Pathogen Detection Systems business segment which continued to gain traction this quarter, generating nearly $60K in net revenue," president & CEO Andy Astor commented.
- The company ended the quarter with $7.3M in cash on a consolidated basis.
- Earnings are scheduled for Nov.4 release, after market close.