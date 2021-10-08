Maxpro Capital Acquisition prices $90M IPO, trading starts today
Oct. 08, 2021 8:01 AM ETMaxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (JMACU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Taiwan based SPAC, Maxpro Capital Acquisition (JMACU) priced its $90M IPO which consists of 9M units at $10/unit; units will be listed on the Nasdaq and will commence trading today under the symbol, "JMACU".
- Each unit consists of one share and one redeemable warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.35M units.
- While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus on industries that complement its management team’s background and to capitalize on the ability of the management team to identify and acquire a business where the management team has extensive experience.
- Sectors the company plans on exploring include, but are not limited to, the healthcare and technology industries, specifically within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.