MIC, FBIO and CEI among pre market gainers
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) +71% on FDA approval of Tavneos for treatment of vasculitis (updated)
- Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) +33%.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) +22% after-hours on encouraging zotatifin data in breast cancer
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) +18%.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) +16%.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) +11% and Cyprium Therapeutics Announce positive clinical data for CUTX-101, copper histidinate, presented at 2021 American academy of pediatrics national conference & exhibition
- Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) +9%.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) +10%.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +7% on oral vaccine study showing SARS-CoV-2 transmission reduction in hamsters
- Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) +7%.
- PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) +8%.
- Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) +7%.
- American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) +4% expands carbon production with the restart of its McCoy elkhorn complex and secures initial sales contracts
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) +5%.