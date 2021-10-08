Great Panther warns of weaker guidance after disappointing Q3 production
Oct. 08, 2021 8:52 AM ETGreat Panther Mining Limited (GPL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) -1.2% pre-market after saying it likely will need to trim full-year guidance following lower than expected production in Q3.
- Great Panther reports Q3 consolidated metal production fell 44% Y/Y to 22,444 gold equiv. oz., including 18,423 gold oz. and 280,245 silver oz, down 46% and 25%, respectively.
- Q3 production was lower than planned primarily because of low ore tonnage from the Tucano mine, hurt by maintenance issues that led to poor fleet availability, resulting in lower mined tonnage and a delay in the completion of UCS pushback activities.
- The company says it is reviewing its forecast for the balance of the year to assess whether adjustments to 2021 production and/or cost guidance are required.
- In an analysis of Great Panther this summer, Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart said it was "best to avoid this industry laggard."