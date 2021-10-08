Merck site in U.S. gets EU nod for production of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Oct. 08, 2021 8:57 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

United Airlines Employees Receive COVID-19 Vaccination At O"Hare Airport

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved a U.S. manufacturing site run by Merck (NYSE:MRK) to produce the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Janssen unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
  • As the recommendation, given by EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) does not require a European Commission decision, Merck’s (MRK) plant can become operational immediately.
  • The production site located in West Point, Pennsylvania, is expected to manufacture the finished product of the vaccine and “support the continued supply of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen in the European Union,” the EMA said in a statement.
  • In March, Merck (MRK) announced a partnership with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to help manufacture its single-dose shot using several of its production sites. And the U.S. government agreed to allocate ~$269 million for the company to accelerate its manufacturing efforts.
