SNC-Lavalin secures $28M contract for maintenance management consulting services by the North Texas Tollway Authority
Oct. 08, 2021 9:01 AM ETSNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCPK:SNCAF) has been awarded a four-year, not-to-exceed $28M contract to provide maintenance management consultant services for the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA).
- The Company will serve as an extension of NTTA's staff and support management and administration of the Maintenance and Project Delivery Department's activities to establish efficient asset maintenance operations involving roadways, roadway structures, buildings and facilities.
- Under the contract, SNC-Lavalin will help establish processes to manage the maintenance of assets; support will include providing project management services that help identify issues and making recommendations that reduce life-cycle costs to improve return on investment.