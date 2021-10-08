F&G acquires 30% stake in Freedom Equity Group

  • F&G, part of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) family of companies, has acquired a 30% ownership stake in Freedom Equity Group (FEG).
  • This equity stake is an extension of F&G's overall diversification strategy. With FEG investment, F&G plans to expand its life business with continued penetration of multi-cultural segments in the U.S.
  • FEG delivers financial services, life insurance and annuities nationwide and has been a long-standing partner of F&G. The investment brings new distribution capacity for F&G to drive growth in middle market indexed universal life (IUL) sales.
  • FNF shares up marginally pre-market.
