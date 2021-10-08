U.K. to offer new vaccine shots to Novavax trial volunteers
- Britain announced that it will offer new vaccinations to people who volunteered for trials of the Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) coronavirus vaccine, which has not yet been approved for use in any country.
- Some 15,000 people in the U.K. got Novavax shots as part of a clinical trial.
- Britain’s health department said more than 15,000 participants will be given two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The government says it plans to expand the offer to about 6,000 U.K. participants in trials of other vaccines that also have not been approved for use.
- In June, NVAX's vaccine showed 90% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 in a study of nearly 30,000 people in U.S. and Mexico.
- Also recently, Novavax has asked the WHO to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.