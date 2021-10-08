Carnival raises $2.3B via term loan facility for refinancing notes due 2023

  • Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has raised $2.3B first-priority senior secured term loan facility due 2028 to finance redemption of 11.5% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023.
  • The new Term Loan Facility will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to adjusted LIBOR with a 0.75% floor, plus a margin equal to 3.25%.
  • This refinancing transaction will generate annual interest savings of over $135M and extend maturities.
  • The Term Loan Facility is expected to be implemented via Incremental Assumption Agreement and Amendment No. 4 to the existing term loan agreement dated June 30, 2020, which is expected to close on October 18, 2021.
