Piper Sandler expands merchant banking group with the addition of Seth Harward

Oct. 08, 2021 9:24 AM ETPiper Sandler Companies (PIPR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is pleased to announce the hiring of Seth Harward as managing director and partner in the merchant banking group.
  • He will serve alongside the group’s managing directors Tom Schnettler, Bob Rinek and Ted Christianson and will be based in Piper Sandler’s Charlotte office.
  • “Seth’s knowledge of software, along with his ability to forge and maintain relationships within the technology sector, are a great complement to our team and will benefit our investors.” said Ted Christianson, merchant banking managing director.
