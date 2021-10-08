Piper Sandler expands merchant banking group with the addition of Seth Harward
Oct. 08, 2021 9:24 AM ETPiper Sandler Companies (PIPR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is pleased to announce the hiring of Seth Harward as managing director and partner in the merchant banking group.
- He will serve alongside the group’s managing directors Tom Schnettler, Bob Rinek and Ted Christianson and will be based in Piper Sandler’s Charlotte office.
- “Seth’s knowledge of software, along with his ability to forge and maintain relationships within the technology sector, are a great complement to our team and will benefit our investors.” said Ted Christianson, merchant banking managing director.