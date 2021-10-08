Comstock signs lease agreement with Scissors and Scotch
Oct. 08, 2021 9:48 AM ETComstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Comstock (NASDAQ:CHCI) has signed a lease agreement with men’s grooming and cocktail lounge, Scissors and Scotch.
- As part of the agreement, Scissors and Scotch will open a full service men's salon and lounge at Reston Station in 2022. The salon and lounge will cover over 2,066 sq ft at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza.
- Reston Station is a mixed-use development under CHCI’s managed portfolio. With the addition of Scissors & Scotch, all retail space at Reston Metro Plaza has been fully leased.