Comstock signs lease agreement with Scissors and Scotch

Oct. 08, 2021 9:48 AM ETComstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Comstock (NASDAQ:CHCI) has signed a lease agreement with men’s grooming and cocktail lounge, Scissors and Scotch.
  • As part of the agreement, Scissors and Scotch will open a full service men's salon and lounge at Reston Station in 2022. The salon and lounge will cover over 2,066 sq ft at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza.
  • Reston Station is a mixed-use development under CHCI’s managed portfolio. With the addition of Scissors & Scotch, all retail space at Reston Metro Plaza has been fully leased.
