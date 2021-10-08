Camber Energy surges for a second day following 76% swoon
- Stocktwits favorite Camber Energy (CEI +21.3%) remains the hottest name on Wall Street as shares surge again, a day after the price nearly doubled on volume of 961M shares.
- Yesterday, the stock ran higher after the company disclosed in an SEC filing it has no plans for a reverse stock split.
- Previously, the stock had plunged 76% in a four-day losing streak on average daily volume of 474.7M shares, which itself followed a six-day 161% rally on average daily volume of 523.3M shares, according to MarketWatch.
- Earlier this week, a report from short seller Kerrisdale Capital ripped the company, saying investors are "badly mistaken about Camber's share count and ignorant of its terrifying capital structure."