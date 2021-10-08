Renren rallies on Reid Collins' $300M settlement in derivative litigation
Oct. 08, 2021 10:32 AM ETRenren Inc. (RENN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Litigation powerhouse Reid Collins & Tsai settled among the largest ever derivative recoveries, precedent-setting case law to protect investors in case of In re Renren (RENN +35.0%) wherein a direct pay cash settlement totaling at least $300M in derivative litigation was announced.
- Pending in New York state court, the suit arises from a highly unusual series of interrelated transactions through which Renren's allegedly corrupt insiders took its investment portfolio for themselves in 2018 to the detriment of minority shareholders.
- The complaint centers on alleged breaches of fiduciary duty related to the transfer of Renren's most valuable assets, including a substantial stake in fast-growing lender Social Finance (NASDAQ:SOFI) for significantly lesser than fair market value — to a private company, Oak Pacific Investments which is owned and controlled by Renren's CEO Joseph Chen and other controlling shareholders.
- In April, the NY State Supreme Court took the rare step of attaching all of the assets that OPI received in the 2018 transaction and required any sales proceeds up to $560M be deposited in a New York escrow account.