Repare Therapeutics recovers on trial abstract clarification; shares up 10%
Oct. 08, 2021 10:40 AM ETRepare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Repare Therapeutics (RPTX +10.0%) are up today after the company clarified results from a trial abstract that was accidentally released early.
- Repare said that an oral presentation this afternoon on RP-3500 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference will include significantly more patient data as well as a later cut-off date and consequently longer follow up.
- RP-3500, an ATR inhibitor, is in phase 1/2 for advanced solid tumors.
- In its Q2 2021 earnings results in August, Repare missed on EPS.