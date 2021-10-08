Meituan stock gains 4% after paying $533M fine to end antitrust investigation
Oct. 08, 2021 10:57 AM ETMeituan (MPNGF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Shares in Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) climb 4.1% after the Chinese government fines the food-delivery giant $533M for violating anti-monopoly laws, ending a months-long investigation.
- The 3.44B yuan fine comprises about 3% of its 2020 domestic revenue. Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) is also required to give back 1.29B yuan of deposits it had collected through exclusivity arrangements, Bloomberg reports.
- The fine is the latest move by Beijing to rein in the country's big tech companies. Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) was accused of forcing merchants to sell exclusively on its platform, the Wall Street Journal reported. In April, SAMR fined Alibaba $2.75B for a similar practice.
- The company said it accepts SAMR's finding "with sincerity and is determined to ensure compliance."
- In September, CNBC reported that Chinese regulators had called in Didi Global, Meituan, and nine other ride-hailing companies asking them to rectify non-compliant behavior.