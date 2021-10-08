FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy status to Genentech's Alzheimer’s treatment gantenerumab
Oct. 08, 2021 11:52 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)By: SA News Team7 Comments
- The U.S. FDA has granted Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +1.2%) company Genentech's gantenerumab a Breakthrough Therapy designation to treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
- Breakthrough Therapy status is designed to accelerate the development and review of medicines intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions with preliminary evidence that indicates they may demonstrate a substantial improvement over available therapies that have received full FDA approval.
- The status is based on data which showed that gantenerumab "significantly reduced" brain amyloid plaque in the ongoing SCarlet RoAD and Marguerite RoAD open-label extension trials, as well as other studies, the company said.
- Pivotal trials GRADUATE 1 and 2 are evaluating gantenerumab in more than 2K participants for more than two years and are expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.
- Genentech also highlighted that it is continuing to explore multiple approaches and molecules that may address key pathways of AD.