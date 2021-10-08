Union Pacific chugs higher after J.P. Morgan says buy on valuation
Oct. 08, 2021 11:53 AM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Union Pacific (UNP +1.9%) is on the move after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $247 price target, raised from $234, saying valuation has become attractive following the recent pullback and as network operations have stabilized.
- According to MarketWatch, J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck says U.S. rails have suffered a bumpy ride over the past two months due to disappointing volumes, labor concerns and potential for higher taxes, but he sees "some light at the end of the tunnel for the group at a time investor sentiment remains cautious.
- For Union Pacific, West Coast ports remain congested, "but we have seen rail dwell time in [Los Angeles] materially improve over the last month," according to Ossenbeck, and if the company cuts 2021 volume guidance when it reports Q3 results, expectations have already fallen enough that investors would not be surprised.
- Earlier this week, Barclays also turned bullish on Union Pacific, citing valuation and the outlook for improving fundamentals in 2022.